Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Guarantor BMO Covered Bond Guarantor LP

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22,2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.505

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 39.8 bps

Over the 0.25 pct 2019 OBL

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), BMO CM & Commerzbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1172094747

