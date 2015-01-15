Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CAJAS RURALES UNIDAS SOCIEDAD COOPERATIVA DE CREDITO (CAJAMAR)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.277
Reoffer price 99.277
Reoffer yield 1.359 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 126 bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BBVA & CACIB
Ratings BBB-(S&P)& BBB+(Fitch)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0422714032
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)