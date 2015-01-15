Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Akbank T.A.S.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.664
Yield 4.075 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International,
ING, Mizuho Securities & Standard Chartered
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS1111101314
144A ISIN US00972BAA70
