Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA (Rabobank)
(London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Spread 525 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS1171914515
