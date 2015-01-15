Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA (Rabobank)

(London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Spread 525 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1171914515

