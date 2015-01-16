BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Foreign institutional investors bought index futures and options worth 74.96 bln rupees ($1.21 billion) on Thursday - NSE data
** Open positions in index futures rise by 144,231 contracts and those in index options increase by 115,823 contracts, signalling long positions
** Overseas investors also bought cash shares worth 17.38 bln rupees in the previous session
** Indian shares rose over 2.6 pct to mark biggest daily gain in 8 months on surprise rate cut by RBI
** NSE index and NSE Bank index on watch as they dominate the volumes on index derivatives in India ($1 = 62.0600 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
