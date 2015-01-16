BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
** Government needs to move towards capital spending while managing deficit after RBI cut, says Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital from Singapore
** Adds lower oil savings don't need to be just put in deficit calculation, some of that should flow to public expenditure, which will kickstart the investment cycle
** Says private companies do not want to expend more due to high leverage and bad investments
** Rajan's rate-cut message to Modi: now fix the budget
** Rate cut a start but we need more, says Indian business
** Says infrastructure contracts, road developers and power sector stocks to gain the most from public investments
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago