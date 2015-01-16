** Government needs to move towards capital spending while managing deficit after RBI cut, says Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital from Singapore

** Adds lower oil savings don't need to be just put in deficit calculation, some of that should flow to public expenditure, which will kickstart the investment cycle

** Says private companies do not want to expend more due to high leverage and bad investments

** Rajan's rate-cut message to Modi: now fix the budget

** Rate cut a start but we need more, says Indian business

** Says infrastructure contracts, road developers and power sector stocks to gain the most from public investments

