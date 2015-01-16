BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Sun TV Network gains 3.1 pct
** Promoters selling out of SpiceJet removes concerns they will use Sun's cash flows to fund the airline - analysts
** SpiceJet co-founder agrees to take control in rescue effort
** Sun TV trading at 17x 1-yr forward earnings vs 17.93x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday