BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** GAIL (India) shares fall 1.4 pct
** Jefferies downgrades the stock to "underperform"
** Says stock price does not reflect adverse impact of lower crude prices on earnings
** Brent crude oil is down 48.5 pct from June 2014
** Stock has 10 "buy", 11 "hold" and 17 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday