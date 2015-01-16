** GAIL (India) shares fall 1.4 pct

** Jefferies downgrades the stock to "underperform"

** Says stock price does not reflect adverse impact of lower crude prices on earnings

** Brent crude oil is down 48.5 pct from June 2014

** Stock has 10 "buy", 11 "hold" and 17 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data