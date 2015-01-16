BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Wipro's December quarter results may lag estimates on higher exposure to energy vertical - traders
** Tata Consultancy Services Dec-qtr revenue from energy vertical fell 2.3 pct in dollar terms - analysts
** Wipro's revenue share from energy and utilities 16.8 pct v/s nearly 4 pct for TCS
** Company's net and operating earnings may also marginally lag estimates - Thomson Reuters StarMine data
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday