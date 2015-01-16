** Wipro's December quarter results may lag estimates on higher exposure to energy vertical - traders

** Tata Consultancy Services Dec-qtr revenue from energy vertical fell 2.3 pct in dollar terms - analysts

** Wipro's revenue share from energy and utilities 16.8 pct v/s nearly 4 pct for TCS

** Company's net and operating earnings may also marginally lag estimates - Thomson Reuters StarMine data

