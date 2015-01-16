BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India central bank's surprise rate cut Thursday may result in more gains for Indian bonds and interest rate-sensitive shares, which are expected to outperform
** 10-year benchmark bond seen moving in 7.60 to 7.75 pct band
** NSE index seen trading between 8,200 and 8,750
** Rupee rise seen mild on likely central bank intervention to curb sharp gains
** INR seen moving in 61.70 to 62.50 range
** ECB's rate decision on Thursday will be watched along with other global factors - traders
Key Events/Factors
Mon: Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc earnings
Wed: ITC earnings
RBI money supply data
Fri: Biocon earnings
RBI foreign exchange reserves, bank credit data
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday