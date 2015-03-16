** DLF has mutually delayed the conversion of compulsorily convertible preference shares held by promoters due to be converted by March 19 by a year - Religare

** DLF delayed the conversion at a reduced coupon of 0.01 pct from 9 pct earlier which saves cash outgo of 1.44 bln rupees - Religare

** Gives headroom to weigh real estate investment trusts (REITs) or conversion followed by qualified institutional placement (QIP) - fund managers

** DLF has been in talks with some investment banks for REITs, a banker with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters

** India tribunal reverses capital markets ban for developer

** A DLF Spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment