** Shares in India's Zen Technologies surge 8 pct

** Reserve Bank of India removes restrictions placed on overseas investors to buy shares in the company

** Foreign shareholding by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) below the revised threshold limit - India cbank

** FIIs can invest up to 20 percent in company- RBI

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the stipulated limit and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level