** Multiplexes and cinema operator Inox Leisure Ltd shares gain 1.6 pct on buying by funds for second consecutive session

** Macquarie Asia New Stars Fund bought 592,392 shares on Friday - BSE Data

** Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 1.1 mln shares on March 12

** Norges Bank on account of Government Pension Fund Global bought 1.25 mln shares on March 12

** Stock trades 28.1 times of one-year forward earnings vs 28.7 times of bigger rival PVR - Thomson Reuters data