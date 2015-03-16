BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Multiplexes and cinema operator Inox Leisure Ltd shares gain 1.6 pct on buying by funds for second consecutive session
** Macquarie Asia New Stars Fund bought 592,392 shares on Friday - BSE Data
** Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 1.1 mln shares on March 12
** Norges Bank on account of Government Pension Fund Global bought 1.25 mln shares on March 12
** Stock trades 28.1 times of one-year forward earnings vs 28.7 times of bigger rival PVR - Thomson Reuters data
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain