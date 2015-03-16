March 16 Six companies announce subscription
figures of online part of Shanghai IPO, please click link for
details:
* Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd says online part of
Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 185.80 times amount
on offer: bit.ly/1BIkpMA
* Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd says online part of
Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 258.56 times amount
on offer: bit.ly/1CkoyYZ
* Shanghai Trendzone Construction Decoration Group Co Ltd
says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to
271.13 times amount on offer: bit.ly/18v0feI
* Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co Ltd says online part of
Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 249.34 times amount
on offer: bit.ly/1CkoWGQ
* Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Co Ltd says online part of
Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 317.11 times amount
on offer: bit.ly/1NYKu0m
* Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd says online part of Shanghai
IPO attracted interest amounting to 428.83 times amount on
offer: bit.ly/1NYKzB0
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)