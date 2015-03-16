March 16 Six companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shanghai IPO, please click link for details:

* Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 185.80 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1BIkpMA

* Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 258.56 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1CkoyYZ

* Shanghai Trendzone Construction Decoration Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 271.13 times amount on offer: bit.ly/18v0feI

* Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 249.34 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1CkoWGQ

* Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 317.11 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1NYKu0m

* Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 428.83 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1NYKzB0

