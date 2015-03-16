** Yes Bank shares up 1.3 pct on advance tax payments

** Bank has paid 2.6 billion rupees ($41.3 million) as advance taxes for Jan-March vs 2 bln rupees in the same quarter last year, a source at the lender told Reuters

** Analysts use tax numbers to reverse-calculate profit before taxes

** A Yes Bank spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment

** Citigroup upgraded Yes Bank to "buy" from "neutral" last week

** The stock trades at 12-month forward price-to-book of 1.5 times vs 2.7 times for its larger rivals - Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 62.9300 Indian Rupees)