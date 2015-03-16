BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Yes Bank shares up 1.3 pct on advance tax payments
** Bank has paid 2.6 billion rupees ($41.3 million) as advance taxes for Jan-March vs 2 bln rupees in the same quarter last year, a source at the lender told Reuters
** Analysts use tax numbers to reverse-calculate profit before taxes
** A Yes Bank spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment
** Citigroup upgraded Yes Bank to "buy" from "neutral" last week
** The stock trades at 12-month forward price-to-book of 1.5 times vs 2.7 times for its larger rivals - Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 62.9300 Indian Rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain