** Bajaj Auto Ltd gains 1.2 pct, while its rival TVS Motor Co falls 2.5 pct

** Traders say Bajaj shares driven by hopes that it will introduce its earlier scooter brand Bajaj Chetak in the market

** Bajaj Chetak will make a comeback - Autocar India report (bit.ly/187yBV2)

** A company spokesman of Bajaj was not immediately available for comment

** Bajaj has lost market share in two-wheeler market to TVS Motor due to lack of a scooter offering

** Stock shows signs of being oversold: near lower Bollinger band; 14-day relative strength index at 29.8

** Also, stock is trading below 50 and 200 day moving averages (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)