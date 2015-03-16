BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Bajaj Auto Ltd gains 1.2 pct, while its rival TVS Motor Co falls 2.5 pct
** Traders say Bajaj shares driven by hopes that it will introduce its earlier scooter brand Bajaj Chetak in the market
** Bajaj Chetak will make a comeback - Autocar India report (bit.ly/187yBV2)
** A company spokesman of Bajaj was not immediately available for comment
** Bajaj has lost market share in two-wheeler market to TVS Motor due to lack of a scooter offering
** Stock shows signs of being oversold: near lower Bollinger band; 14-day relative strength index at 29.8
** Also, stock is trading below 50 and 200 day moving averages
