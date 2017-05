** Shares of Indian sugar companies fall

** Raw sugar futures on ICE slump nearly 5 percent to six-year lows on Friday

** Top grower Brazil's currency sinks to its weakest in 12 years against dollar on Friday

** Weak prices will put pressure on companies' margins - traders

** Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd down 2.1 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd lower 1.8 percent and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd down 2.4 pct