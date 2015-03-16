BRIEF-Agile Group says unit entered into formal agreement
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
March 16 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins two residential sites in Shenyang city for a combined 286.5 million yuan ($45.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LhMFxf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call: