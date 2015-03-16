March 16 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd

* Says swings to net loss of 228.28 million yuan ($36.45 million) in 2014 versus net profit of 10.45 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BKZjON

