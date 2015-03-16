BRIEF-Sakae Holdings updates on matters concerning co's associate
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd
March 16 Jiangling Motor Corp Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 24.4 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($335.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wPdSk7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Approved the application to capital market commission for approval of delisting of its shares from Athens Stock Exchange