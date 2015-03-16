BRIEF-Agile Group says unit entered into formal agreement
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
March 16 Black Peony Group Co Ltd
* Say 2014 net profit down 38.7 percent y/y at 240.7 million yuan ($38.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BIUGDG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call: