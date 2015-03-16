BRIEF-Agile Group says unit entered into formal agreement
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
March 16 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DriQpL
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DriQpL
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call: