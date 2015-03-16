UPDATE 4-BHP investor Tribeca calls for sale of U.S. shale assets, board shake-up
* Fund calls for BHP to expand in battery materials (Adds details on Tribeca, BHP)
March 16 Lander Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up sports media unit in Macau
Source text in Chinewse: bit.ly/1EpOQbq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fund calls for BHP to expand in battery materials (Adds details on Tribeca, BHP)
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.