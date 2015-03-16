BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 16 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net loss at 246.6 million yuan ($39.38 million) versus net profit of 32.1 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ClmSOJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.