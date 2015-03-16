India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Norrkopings Kommun
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 0.209 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN SE0006913349
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 3-month stibor + 14 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 14 basis points
ISIN SE0006913331
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.