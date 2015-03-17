** Passive investors turned net sellers of Indian shares, while active investors were net buyers for the week ended March 11, HSBC says citing emerging portfolio fund research (EPFR) data

** Adds passive flows will likely take a broader macro call post the FOMC minutes

** India's NSE index has fallen 5.3 pct from a record high of 9,119.20 hit on March 4 on concerns including the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as June

** India trading at 20 pct premium to its 10-year average (bit.ly/1BLnFH7)

** Passive investors usually include index funds or other investors who buy a security and typically don't actively attempt to profit from short-term price fluctuation

** HSBC adds that India-dedicated funds in total posted a twelfth straight week of inflows for the week ended March 11

** Adds EM equity funds witnessed strong outflows of $1.5 bln, while India received positive inflows of $89 mln (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)