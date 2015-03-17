BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Passive investors turned net sellers of Indian shares, while active investors were net buyers for the week ended March 11, HSBC says citing emerging portfolio fund research (EPFR) data
** Adds passive flows will likely take a broader macro call post the FOMC minutes
** India's NSE index has fallen 5.3 pct from a record high of 9,119.20 hit on March 4 on concerns including the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as June
** India trading at 20 pct premium to its 10-year average (bit.ly/1BLnFH7)
** Passive investors usually include index funds or other investors who buy a security and typically don't actively attempt to profit from short-term price fluctuation
** HSBC adds that India-dedicated funds in total posted a twelfth straight week of inflows for the week ended March 11
** Adds EM equity funds witnessed strong outflows of $1.5 bln, while India received positive inflows of $89 mln
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday