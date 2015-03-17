** Bank of America Merrill Lynch says BSE index to touch 54,000 by end-2018 but will be rangebound-to-negative over next few months

** Highlights consensus overweight and lack of on-ground change since formation of new government as key near-term risks

** Stock rally on positive events such as budget and RBI's rate cut have been sold into

** BSE index fell 2.1 pct from record high of 30,024.74 on March 4 despite RBI's surprise rate cut

** BofA adds clear roadmap to increase spend in sectors such as roads, railway and defence accompanied by rate cuts would drive recovery in long-term

** Remains overweight on rate-sensitives and operating leverage plays such as autos, banks, cement and oil companies

** Investment bank recently added pharma as an overweight to play a tactical consolidation in the market

** Top picks include ICICI Bank, Lupin, Bharat Petroleum Corp and UltraTech Cement