BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Cross-currency impact may lead to lower U.S. dollar revenue for Indian IT firms in Q4, some fund managers say
** U.S. dollar has risen about 24 pct against a basket of major currencies since May and it could become a key issue at this week's Fed monetary policy meeting
** KPIT Technologies falls 3.8 pct, heads towards its fifth straight day of decline, after saying Q4 revenue will be flat due to cross-currency impact
** Tata Consultancy Services and MindTree also earlier indicated weak outlook for January-March
Company Cross Currency Impact on Q4 Revenue
TCS -2 pct
MindTree small decline q-o-q
KPIT flat q-o-q
Source: Company filings on BSE
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday