** Cross-currency impact may lead to lower U.S. dollar revenue for Indian IT firms in Q4, some fund managers say

** U.S. dollar has risen about 24 pct against a basket of major currencies since May and it could become a key issue at this week's Fed monetary policy meeting

** KPIT Technologies falls 3.8 pct, heads towards its fifth straight day of decline, after saying Q4 revenue will be flat due to cross-currency impact

** Tata Consultancy Services and MindTree also earlier indicated weak outlook for January-March

Company Cross Currency Impact on Q4 Revenue

TCS -2 pct

MindTree small decline q-o-q

KPIT flat q-o-q

Source: Company filings on BSE

** Indian IT stocks: FII underweight at all-time high - BofA Merrill Lynch (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)