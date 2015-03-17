** IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) gains 1.7 pct

** Integrated development and construction company achieves financial closure for 31.77 bln rupees Yedeshi-Aurangabad tollway project

** Proceeds from the tollway can now be recognised as construction revenue - analysts

** Company's projects awaiting financial closure include Kaithal-Rajasthan border, Mumbai-Pune II