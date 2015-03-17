** Pharmaceutical stocks, traditionally seen as defensives, gain on churning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome on Wednesday

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch recently added pharma as an overweight to play a tactical consolidation in the market

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 1.9 pct, Ranbaxy Laboratories gains 1.6 pct, Cipla 2.4 pct higher

** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories rises 2.4 pct after Citi said a meeting with its management provided good colour on its initiatives to move up the pharma value chain

** In midcaps, IPCA Laboratories gains 6.3 pct, Strides Arcolab up 2.6 pct, Biocon rises 2.4 pct, Divi's Laboratories advances 1.9 pct and Aurobindo Pharma is 1.9 pct higher

** However, analysts warn that valuations for large-caps are looking a bit stretched