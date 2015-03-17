BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India-based search engine company Just Dial Ltd gains 2.02 pct after Citi upgrades to "buy" from "sell"
** Says stock has underperformed the market in the last 3 months but believes the "local search" business will lead to upside
** The stock has fallen 7.79 pct in the last 3 months compared with an 8.55 pct gain in the NSE index
** Adds, company is "well placed" to benefit from the growth in internet penetration
** However, Citi lowers price target on Just Dial to 1,370 rupees from 1,480
** Says in a highly competitive environment the search-engine company will have to market aggressively (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday