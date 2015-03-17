** India-based search engine company Just Dial Ltd gains 2.02 pct after Citi upgrades to "buy" from "sell"

** Says stock has underperformed the market in the last 3 months but believes the "local search" business will lead to upside

** The stock has fallen 7.79 pct in the last 3 months compared with an 8.55 pct gain in the NSE index

** Adds, company is "well placed" to benefit from the growth in internet penetration

** However, Citi lowers price target on Just Dial to 1,370 rupees from 1,480

** Says in a highly competitive environment the search-engine company will have to market aggressively