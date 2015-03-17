BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies quarterly revenue $8.4 million
* Applied Genetic Technologies -Total revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $8.4 million compared to $12.0 million generated during same period in 2016
March 17 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost U.S. unit's registered capital by $7.25 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wUfhWP
* Durect Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update