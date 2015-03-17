** British retailer French Connection Group fell as
much as 12.5 pct after warning that trading on the high street
remained challenging
** Co reports a smaller full-year loss
** "The company refers to trading on the 'high street' being
challenging but, it remains encouraged on forward orders
although the language is more muted than in the November 2014
trading statement," analyst Freddie George of Cantor Fitzgerald
writes in a note
** The London-based company, which has been attempting a
turnaround after years of underperformance, is trying to win
customers by redesigning product ranges and closing unprofitable
stores
