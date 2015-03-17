BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) slumps as much as 17.8 pct
** Heads towards its biggest daily fall since Jan 21, 2008
** Govt is expected to reject two bids from JSPL for Gare Palma and Tara coal blocks, citing "very low" - Motilal Oswal brokerage note says citing local media reports
** Analysts at brokerage Religare say company says not received any official communication
** Local media reports suggest government verdict on these coal blocks may come on Wednesday
** Fresh bids may be invited for these two blocks or they may be allocated to Coal India - traders
** A company spokeswoman was not immediately reachable (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/aman.shah.thomso nreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday