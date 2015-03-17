** India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) slumps as much as 17.8 pct

** Heads towards its biggest daily fall since Jan 21, 2008

** Govt is expected to reject two bids from JSPL for Gare Palma and Tara coal blocks, citing "very low" - Motilal Oswal brokerage note says citing local media reports

** Analysts at brokerage Religare say company says not received any official communication

** Local media reports suggest government verdict on these coal blocks may come on Wednesday

** Fresh bids may be invited for these two blocks or they may be allocated to Coal India - traders

