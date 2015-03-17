BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.10
* Innovative Industrial Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
March 17 AVIC Capital Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 115.3 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($288.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BszpKW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Capitala finance corp. Prices public offering of $70.0 million 6.00% notes due 2022