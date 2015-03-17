BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Indian water treatment company VA Tech Wabag jumps as much as 9.4 pct to record high of 1,945 rupees
** Nomura takes company to Hong Kong for investor meetings
** Investment bank estimates VA Tech Wabag's revenue to grow at CAGR of 22 pct over FY14-17 and 18 pct over next 10 years
** Nomura lists upcoming awards for two new desalination plants from Tamil Nadu, three sewage treatment plants from Mumbai and the cleaning of the Ganga, as key catalysts
** The stock has 12 "buy" and one "hold" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Stock trades at 26.2 times of one-year forward earnings compared to 27.7x of peers - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday