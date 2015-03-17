** Indian water treatment company VA Tech Wabag jumps as much as 9.4 pct to record high of 1,945 rupees

** Nomura takes company to Hong Kong for investor meetings

** Investment bank estimates VA Tech Wabag's revenue to grow at CAGR of 22 pct over FY14-17 and 18 pct over next 10 years

** Nomura lists upcoming awards for two new desalination plants from Tamil Nadu, three sewage treatment plants from Mumbai and the cleaning of the Ganga, as key catalysts

** The stock has 12 "buy" and one "hold" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock trades at 26.2 times of one-year forward earnings compared to 27.7x of peers - Thomson Reuters Eikon data