New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says no plan to spin off assets for listing at present in response to media reports
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AT0XJv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend