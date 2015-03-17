Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Orbit Capital plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 24,2045

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 98.031

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct 2045 UKT

Payment Date March 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC (B&D), Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1195224552

