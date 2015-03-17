BRIEF-FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Orbit Capital plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 24,2045
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 98.031
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct 2045 UKT
Payment Date March 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC (B&D), Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
ISIN XS1195224552
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: