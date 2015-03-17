BANGALORE, Mar 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30600 ICS-201(B22mm) 31100 ICS-102(B22mm) 22100 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 27000 ICS-202(26mm) 31900 ICS-105(26mm) 27600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 28000 ICS-105(27mm) 32300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28400 ICS-105MMA(27) 29500 ICS-105PHR(28) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 30300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 30500 ICS-105(29mm) 30900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 31000 ICS-105(30mm) 32200 ICS-105(31mm) 33600 ICS-106(32mm) 34600 ICS-107(34mm) 40000