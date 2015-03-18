** Tata Motors shares may fall on lower-than-expected sales at key unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in February ** JLR's Feb 15 wholesales came in at 38,541 units, down 1.2 pct yoy; below estimates of about 42,200 units - Analysts ** This could be due to lower despatches to China for the Evoque to clear inventory to start local production and gradual ramp-up for new models - Nomura ** Underlying demand for the JLR's products remains strong - Analysts ** Stock trades at discount to Indian rivals on one-year forward P/E basis Tata Motors 8.2 Maruti Suzuki India 21.6 Mahindra and Mahindra 19.7 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)