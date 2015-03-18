** Bharat Heavy Electricals falls 1.2 pct ** Tamil Nadu Electricity Board scraps bids for the 1,320 MW Udangudi thermal power project - Times of India (bit.ly/1F1sIa3) ** It may take more than a year to finalise a new contractor - traders ** BHEL was lowest bidder for Udangudi project - analysts ** Implies there could be downside risks to estimates of 400 bln rupees of order inflows in FY15 - Citi ** BHEL officials were not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)