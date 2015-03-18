BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's Dynamatic Technologies surges more than 14 pct to a record high of 3,450 rupees
** Reserve Bank of India removes restrictions on overseas investors to buy shares in company
** Overseas investors can invest up to 25 pct in company - RBI
** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain