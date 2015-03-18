** India's Dynamatic Technologies surges more than 14 pct to a record high of 3,450 rupees

** Reserve Bank of India removes restrictions on overseas investors to buy shares in company

** Overseas investors can invest up to 25 pct in company - RBI

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level