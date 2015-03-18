** Sesa Sterlite Ltd shares gain 3.2 pct ** Environment ministry revokes order that resulted in a ban on mining in the state of Goa - media reports (bit.ly/1ADdstz) ** A government spokesman was not immediately reachable ** Company said on Jan. 21 it had received approval for renewal of all its mining leases in Goa ** India was once the world's third largest iron ore exporter and Goa its biggest exporting state ** Goa said in January decks were cleared for iron ore mining to resume (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)