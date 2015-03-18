** Shares in India's Reliance Industries gain 0.5 pct

** BNP Paribas upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold"; raises target price to 980 rupees from 911 rupees

** "We see limited downside from the current level as earnings strength should offset uncertainty with regard to the telecom investments," it says in a report

** Reliance is now past major capex plans and looks poised for earnings growth led by its core segments - BNP

** Strength in refining margins, driven by gasoline, combined with cost benefits to refiners now seem sustainable - BNP

** "We expect GRM at $9/bbl in FY16 and $10.2/bbl for FY17," it says

