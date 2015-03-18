BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's Reliance Industries gain 0.5 pct
** BNP Paribas upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold"; raises target price to 980 rupees from 911 rupees
** "We see limited downside from the current level as earnings strength should offset uncertainty with regard to the telecom investments," it says in a report
** Reliance is now past major capex plans and looks poised for earnings growth led by its core segments - BNP
** Strength in refining margins, driven by gasoline, combined with cost benefits to refiners now seem sustainable - BNP
** "We expect GRM at $9/bbl in FY16 and $10.2/bbl for FY17," it says
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain