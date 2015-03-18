** Mahindra and Mahindra falls 1.1 pct, smaller rival Escorts down 0.9 pct while VST Tillers Tractors down 1.1 pct ** Unseasonal rains may negatively impact Rabi crop production and delay recovery of tractors segment - analysts cite comments by M&M management ** Company says it may report 12 pct decline in tractor volumes in FY15 and 5-6 pct volume growth in FY16 - Nomura ** Valuations on one-year forward P/E basis Mahindra and Mahindra 19.7 Escorts 8.9 VST Tillers 13 Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)