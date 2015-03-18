BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's Sonata Software gain as much as 4.02 pct
** Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd buys 2.7 mln shares or 2.6 pct in company through block deal -NSE
** Investments by large institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs normally create bullish sentiment in respective counters -traders
(Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain