** Shares in India's Sonata Software gain as much as 4.02 pct

** Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd buys 2.7 mln shares or 2.6 pct in company through block deal -NSE

** Investments by large institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs normally create bullish sentiment in respective counters -traders

