** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.30 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3110 pct last week

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.35 pct, while the lowest was 8.25 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8965 pct previously

** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 8.10 pct, while the lowest was 7.90 pct

** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 62.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani, Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)