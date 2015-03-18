** Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3.7 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 3.3 pct and Indian Oil Corp rises 1.2 pct ** Govt may grant CNG marketing rights to interested oil marketing companies - traders ** Govt issues draft guidelines on March 5 for granting marketing rights for CNG as transportation fuel, including setting up stations (bit.ly/1BwSifK) ** Brent crude oil has fallen nearly 15 pct since Feb. 2 ** Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas Company among companies which currently supply and market CNG as auto fuel (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)