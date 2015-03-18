BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 18 Beijing Teamsun Technology
* Says signs software licensing agreement with IBM (China)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AE0coj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.