BRIEF-India cenbank says lenders must adhere to timelines for corrective action plan
* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution
BANGALORE, Mar 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30600 ICS-201(B22mm) 31100 ICS-102(B22mm) 22100 ICS-103(23mm) 25500 ICS-104(24mm) 27000 ICS-202(26mm) 32000 ICS-105(26mm) 27500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 27900 ICS-105(27mm) 32400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28300 ICS-105MMA(27) 29400 ICS-105PHR(28) 32800 ICS-105(28mm) 30200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 30400 ICS-105(29mm) 30800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 30900 ICS-105(30mm) 32200 ICS-105(31mm) 33600 ICS-106(32mm) 34600 ICS-107(34mm) 40000
* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide